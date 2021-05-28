Meredith man arrested for impaired driving following serious accident

DELHI, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a Meredith man following a serious personal injury car accident.

79 year-old Eliud Castillo was driving traveling north on State Highway 10 when he lost control of his car and drove off the roadway and over an embankment where he struck a stone wall back on April 3rd.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center by a medivac helicopter for treatment of a serious head injury.

Police determined at the scene that Castillo’s blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit.