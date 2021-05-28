Meredith man arrested for impaired driving following serious accident

News
Posted: / Updated:

DELHI, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a Meredith man following a serious personal injury car accident.

79 year-old Eliud Castillo was driving traveling north on State Highway 10 when he lost control of his car and drove off the roadway and over an embankment where he struck a stone wall back on April 3rd.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center by a medivac helicopter for treatment of a serious head injury.

Police determined at the scene that Castillo’s blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News