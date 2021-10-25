Mercy House to hold virtual Gala of Taste

ENDICOTT, NY – It’s almost time for one of the biggest Mercy House fundraisers of the year.

The 8th annual Gala of Taste will be held virtually on Thursday from 7pm to 8:30pm.

The live stream will be hosted by PS Restaurant.

There will be an auction, and online bidding is currently live and will continue through Thursday.

There is no cost to register, however you can donate $75 to receive a $25 gift card to PS Restaurant.

All proceeds will benefit the Mercy House.

Find the link to the stream at mercyhousesoutherntier.com.

