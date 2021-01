VESTAL, NY – The Mercy House is receiving a large donation which will help to feed, soothe and entertain its terminally ill guests.

The Hoyt Foundation gave two grants worth $140,000 to Mercy House.

$120,000 will pay for a renovation and expansion of the kitchen which serves over 10,000 meals to residents and their families each year.

The other $20,000 creates a Music Therapy program in which local musicians will be hired to come in and engage with the residents.