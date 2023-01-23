ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Mercy House, a local community shelter for the terminally ill, is receiving a $75,000 grant that will help it support even more Broome County residents.

The grant is courtesy of the Mother Cabrini Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable New Yorkers and bridge gaps in health services.

The money will be used by the Mercy House to hire an admissions navigator who will meet with palliative teams at hospitals, conduct informational in-home visits, and help raise overall awareness of the mercy House.

According to Executive Director Linda Cerra, it’s grants like this that help the Mercy House increase the number of terminally ill patients that they can help.

This is the third grant that the Mercy House has received from the Mother Cabrini Foundation.