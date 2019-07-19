Mercy House pays tribute to Sister Joanna Monticello

Mercy House is honoring one of its founding members on what would have been her 70th birthday.

Sister Joanna Monticello died unexpectedly earlier this year and was the former Director of Social Work and Spiritual Care at Mercy House, assisting both residents and family members through their time of need. In her memory, the community care shelter for the terminally ill has announced a memorial scholarship fund will be granted to one student in the Master of Social Work program at Binghamton University, University of Scranton, or Marywood University. The scholarship is worth one thousand dollars and serves as an extension of the work Sister Joanna loved to do. Sister Joanna’s brother, Vince Monticello says his sister was a humble woman and would not want all of this recognition.

“She didn’t like a lot of fanfare. but I know she’s looking down on us and smiling, and her work touched a lot of families.” Anyone entering Mercy House will continue to be greeted by Sister Joanna through a memorial plaque next to the front door. Alongside her picture is a poem written by her close friend Walter, titled “The Gift.”