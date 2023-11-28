VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal School District announced that it is bringing a satellite mental health clinic to the high school.

Vestal is collaborating with the Greater Binghamton Health Center to make mental health services more accessible to students.

The resolution approving the services was passed by the Vestal Board of Education last week.

The clinic will be staffed by a licensed social worker who works with the Greater Binghamton Health Center.

The Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, Patrick Clarke says that the services will be offered only to high school students to start, but in the near future, it may be opened to students from other schools in the district as well.

“We are working hard to destigmatize the provision of mental health services. There’s no reason why the students should have to choose between being in class during the day and being able to access the services that they might need. So, if we can minimize the amount of time that they’re out of class because now the services are accessible right here in our building, that’s a win for us too,” said Clarke.

Clarke says that the services will be offered with no additional cost to taxpayers.

The clinic will be appointment only and clients must register through GBHC. It will operate from 8:15 am to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and will be located within the high school’s Counseling and Guidance Office.