VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal High School is letting students know it’s okay to seek help for their mental health.

Vestal Central School District Administration announced on Wednesday that the district has partnered with the Greater Binghamton Health Center (GBHC) to provide high-quality mental healthcare to students through a satellite mental health clinic. The initiative was passed by the Vestal Board of Education at its meeting on November 21.

The office will be located at the high school within the Counseling and Guidance Office and will provide students with the same services they would receive if they were to visit the Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center on the GBHC campus.

Currently, the clinic is only open to Vestal High School students. The district hopes to open it up to students from the other Vestal schools at some point in the future.

Sessions run by appointment only and students must initially register through GBHC’s open access.

The office will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It will be staffed by Kristin Jamba, a licensed clinical social worker with GBHC.

Because Greater Binghamton Health Center directly bills clients and their health insurance, the clinic comes at almost no cost to the school district.