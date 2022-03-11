BINGHAMTON, NY – Struggling with physical and/or mental health? The Broome County Council of Churches wants to help.

It will be holding a seminar addressing these issues, along with healthy nutrition and current COVID information.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Lisa Harris, the Vice President of Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. She will be speaking on COVID-19 vaccination, booster and mask information.

There will also be a panel discussion on COVID, mental health and cultural sensitivity and dietitian/nutritionist of healthy eating.

The discussions will take place on both Wednesday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 22 at 7 pm. They have both an in person or online option.

If you’d like to attend in person, it will take place at the Endwell United Methodist Church at 3301 Watson Blvd.

If you’re attending online, you can access the speakers with this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85718071699?pwd=NzNMSXE0NXFhNnBJSjZJbVgvR01oUT09#success