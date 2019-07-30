Memory Maker Project establishes artist-in-residency program

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A local program that uses art to engage people with memory loss is raising funds to spread its mission to more artists.

The Memory Maker Project, which has a gallery on State Street in Binghamton, was co-founded by director Christina Muscatello.

She was first inspired to use art as a way to connect with people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, by a Boston-based project called “Meet Me at the Museum” that was created by Sean Caulfield.

Caulfield died unexpectedly earlier this year.

Muscatello, who worked with Caulfield, has launched a new program called the Kangaroo Residency in honor of her mentor.

It’s a four month, hands-on Artist-In-Residence program, that will teach artists how to work with people living with memory loss.

Muscatello has chosen the first recipient, Brooklyn-based artist Jenny Morris, who will join the MMP team in September.

“It’s really exciting. She’s an incredible fit, she’s just a really special person. She reached out to me in the same way I reached out to Sean years ago. Where I was like I don’t want to do what I’m doing anymore ,will you please hire me your organization sounds cool. So it was kind of a neat passing of the baton. I keep thinking of this as the passing of the baton,” she said.

Muscatello is trying to raise $2,000 to cover the expenses of having Morris work on the project this Fall.

You can make a donation on the organization’s website http://memorymakerproject.org.