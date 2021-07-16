Memorial mural in memory of local woman goes up in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY – Friends and family of an Endicott woman who lost her battle with lung disease have preserved her memory in her hometown in a giant way.

A large mural of Lisa Iannone has been painted on the side of the Cinema Saver.

Iannone died of pulmonary hypertension in December at the age of 40.

She was first diagnosed in college and her friends say her courage and determination in battling the disease was inspirational.

The mural is based on a photo taken by her longtime friend, photographer Erica Stella.

Stella raised funds to bring Brooklyn-based mural artist Damien Mitchell in to create the tribute.

“Hopefully, I think this sort of public art will inspire other local artists to get up and put their mark on the world too. I can come and do what I do but it’s even better if it’s organic,” says Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life event is planned for the parking lot adjacent to the mural Saturday at noon.

There will be a deejay, dedication and refreshments.