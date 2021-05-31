Memorial Day ceremony in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and others gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park to remember those who died in war.

The Frank A. Johnson American Legion organized different Memorial Day ceremonies.

The first event took place at 8 A.M. at the Calvary Cemetery.

Following that, they relocated to Floral Park.

To wrap up the day, they ended at the Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street.

Mayor of Johnson City, Greg Deemie says if at any point today you pass a veteran, thank them for their service.

“They didn’t go to war because they love fighting, they were called to be apart of something bigger than themselves. They were ordinary people, who responded in extraordinary ways to extreme times. They rose to the nations call because they wanted to protect the nation that has given them, us, so much,” says Deemie.

The ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park started with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Our National Anthem was sung by Johnson City High School student, Joseph Miller.

There was a gun salute, taps and ended with the raising of the American Flag to full staff.