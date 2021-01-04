Members of Congress sworn in while 22nd District representative is still up in the air

Members of Congress were sworn in yesterday but that did not include a representative for New York’s 22nd Congressional District which remains open while ballots from November’s election continue to be argued over.

Attorneys for Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Anthony Brindisi were back in State Supreme Court in Oswego County today as they wrangle over more than 8,000 contested ballots.

Currently Justice Scott DelConte is making rulings on whether these ballots can be counted.

It will then be up to the individual boards of elections to count the qualified ballots and update the tally.

As of yesterday, Tenney had a 29 vote lead in her effort to win back her old seat from Brindisi.

Here’s what Andrew Donovan of our sister station WSYR had to say.

“Anthony Brindisi is no longer Congressman, but his staff stays in place to help constituents of the district with housekeeping matters like social security or Veterans benefits. But the district doesn’t get a vote until the race is decided.

Today the State Supreme Court Justice in Oswego County began hearing each side’s arguments whether each of at least 800 challenged ballots should or shouldn’t count, going vote by vote. Disputed ballots in Madison, Chenango and Broome Counties were addressed today, Broome continues tomorrow, before Oneida County tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday where the most ballots remain undecided.

A suggested schedule by the Brindisi team continues this legal case through next Wednesday, so it still may be more than week before a winner is decided.”