Meier Supply donates 100 turkeys to CHOW

CONKLIN, NY – Other families in need received a boost in the form of a meal from CHOW, which was supplied earlier this week by a large area supply company.

Meier Supply Company in Conklin donated 100 turkeys to CHOW this Monday.

The company’s warehouse workers picked up the turkeys from Wegman’s in Johnson City, and dropped them off at CHOW’s headquarters.

CHOW was then able to sort them into separate meals for families in need.

Meier President and CEO Michael Meier says it’s a great feeling being able to give back to the community, and he hopes it inspires others to do the same.

“I think that any time you give back in your community, obviously you feel good about it. But, when you read and hear about it, and see other people doing it, it kind of encourages you to do the same. So, I think there’s a long lasting impact on everybody to think about giving back, and ways that you can help people in need,” he says.

Meier added that it was an easy choice to give to CHOW for this donation, with their charitable work extending well into the community.