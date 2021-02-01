Meetings continue for Binghamton Police Department reform and reinvention committee

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Steering Committee is holding two more meetings this week as they continue towards their April 1st deadline for a reform plan.

The 25-person committee was put into place last month per Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order back in June, with an objective of taking community input and putting together a plan for police reform and-or improvements.

One member of the committee is Nicole Sirju-Johnson, the President of the Broome-Tioga NAACP.

Sirju-Johnson says that she doesn’t see one particular area as needing adjustments, but rather several concerns, and that she’s glad she was asked to be a part of the committee so these concerns can be addressed.

“I saw this as an opportunity again for us to be at the table. Most certainly, to bring the interest of my constituency group, my community to the table and work with others in the community on how this needs to look locally here,” says Sirju-Johnson.

With concerns such as movement of law enforcement personnel from one city or town to another, the extent and relevance of particular aspects of police training, as well police interactions with people of color, Sirju-Johnson believes there’s a lot to work on in the coming months.

However, she does have some optimism in the legitimacy of collecting data from the public about their wants and needs as the surveys and community feedback will be handled entirely by an unbiased, external entity, the Finn Institute for Public Safety in Albany.

With so much to be addressed, Sirju-Johnson knows there’s a long road ahead.

But, she believes that the current process can make way to a brighter future.

“I want to be optimistic that this is an opportunity for us to make change in our city that will impact generations to come. So, the experience of my children and my grandchildren in this community can be different based on what comes out of this collaborative and reform. So, I’m hopeful. I’m truly hopeful in that regard,” says Sirju-Johnson.

The next steering committee meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:30 and will be based around Faith Organizations.

Another meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 focused on Neighborhood Groups.

In order to be a part of any of the committee’s meetings, you must email BPDCollaborativeatCityofBinghamton.com to register.



nd for more information on the committee, you can visit Binghamton-NY.gov.