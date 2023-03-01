BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Baseball season is right around the corner, and that means the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are returning to town.

Opening Day is April 6th, but fans can get a sneak peak of the team on April 4th at the annual Meet the Ponies Dinner.

Fans will get the chance to meet the entire 2023 Opening Day and have each player sign a complimentary souvenir baseball or other gear.

There will also be a photo booth, Rumble Pony merchandise for sale, and auction items donated by sponsors.

The highlight of the evening is getting to dine with future Mets stars who sit right at your table. Enjoy a 3-course meal while talking with a professional Minor League Baseball player.

Tickets are currently available for $50/person at bingrp.com, the Mirabito Stadium box office, or by calling 607-722-FUNN.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Holiday Inn in Binghamton.

Individual game tickets for the 2023 season are also currently on sale.