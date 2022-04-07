BINGHAMTON, NY – With opening night at Mirabito Stadium just days away, the Rumble Ponies got a chance to meet the fans last night.

The annual Meet the Rumble Ponies dinner took place last night for the first time since 2019.

Fans were encouraged to arrive early to meet this years team and get your favorite players autographs.

This was also a chance to see the Stud Muffin and Spiedie jerseys the team will wear this year.

First year owner David Sobotka says Mirabito Stadium is a gem and he can’t wait for fans to come out and enjoy some baseball again.

“The community here has been so welcoming to us- not just with open arms but with hearts. To get to meet some of the people that I’ve heard about or have talked to on the phone or zoomed with in person and see them in an element where we are celebrating baseball- fantastic,” says Sobotka.

An auction was also taking place, and apparel was available for purchase as well.

Rowdy was even engaging with the fans.

First year Rumble Ponies Manager, Reid Brignac , says community support is encouraged.

“We love for everyone to come out and watch our guys play. We want them to get that experience of having thousands of people in the stands and get their adrenaline going and things like that. We’d love to have everyone come out and support this team- they’re going to be exciting, they’re going to be fun to watch,” says Brignac.

After the Meet the Ponies autograph session, dinner took place where owner Sobotka introduced what’s in store for the 2022 season.

The Rumble Ponies season starts tomorrow, home opener is this Tuesday against the Bowie Baysox.