Meals on Wheels of Western Broome to honor volunteers

BINGHAMTON, NY – For over half a century, a local non-profit has been offering food and friendship to elderly residents.

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome was started in 1970 and relies on its 220 volunteers to deliver low-cost meals to roughly 170 residents across Maine, Endwell, Johnson City, Endicott and Vestal.

To thank its unpaid helpers, the organization is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation dinner tomorrow evening in the gym of the former Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in West Endicott where the group is headquartered.

Debbie Triveti has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for 38 years.

When she first started, she would bring her young children with her on deliveries.

Triveti says the recipients became like family members.

“I don’t know what was more important to the recipients, looking forward to seeing us, and it’s not just us, any of the friendly visitors, or the food. It’s equally. I say we bring friendship and food,” says Triveti.

For the past 20 years, Triveti has helped to prepare the meals in the kitchen.

Recipients can either choose a hot meal for lunch for $4.75 cents or add a cold meal to save for dinner for a total of $7.25.

If you’re interested in volunteering or signing up for meals, call 754-7856.