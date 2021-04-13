McFarland Johnson celebrates 75 years

BINGHAMTON, NY – A homegrown business just reached 75 years of service.

McFarland Johnson is a 100 percent employee-owned planning, engineering, and construction service firm.

Today, it celebrated its 75th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its headquarters in the MetroCenter in Binghamton.

Reaching this milestone is not one that many companies achieve, but M-J has used these past 75 years of experience to help it grow.

President Chad Nixon says he knows the founder would be proud of where they are today.

“That’s 75 years of great people and projects and places that we’ve been. It all started right here in Binghamton, in Bill McFarland our founders house, and from there we’ve grown to be a nationally recognized infrastructure consulting firm,” says Nixon.

McFarland Johnson has done some work at Binghamton University, on the 17-81 interchange in Binghamton, as well as the Elmira Corning Airport Terminal.

Nixon says he looks forward to another successful 75 years of growing, dedication to excellence and building lasting relationships with clients.