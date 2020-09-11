McCoy’s Chophouse opens in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY – It’s a new chapter in the book local restaurateur Jim McCoy plans to write one day.

The former owner of the Number 5 and Lampy’s has opened McCoy’s Chophouse in the former Lampy’s location on Main Street in the Union district of Endicott.

The new eatery offers a blend of the former restaurants’ menus, featuring steaks and seafood plus a new Italian section that includes homemade pasta.

Number 5 favorites like the Greek tenderloin and the burger from the bar menu are still available.

And McCoy has brought in some of the decor from the old fire station restaurant which he owned for 43 years.

McCoy had initially indicated that he would retire after selling the Number 5 property and admits he must be crazy to try opening a new place during the middle of a pandemic.

“I felt that I owed it to my staff. I didn’t want to just turn them out. A lot of them became family and I’m proud of them and I wanted to maintain it,” he says.

McCoy says he retained servers form both locations as well as each one’s head chef.

And his nephew Tom is the manager and plans to take over the restaurant some day.

McCoy’s Chophouse is operating at 50% capacity due to COVID.

Right now, it’s only serving dinners from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday through Thursday and 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

But the plan is to add takeout next week and lunches sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, McCoy continues to put off writing his memoir which he plans to call ‘Proof That God Hates Me, My 43 Years In The Restaurant Business.’