McCoy’s Chophouse offers special Valentine’s dinner for two

ENDICOTT, NY – As people continue to search for dining options for the coming Valentine’s Day weekend, one local restaurant is making it easy to do so no matter where you’re dining.

McCoy’s Chophouse in Endicott is offering a special Dinner for 2 take-out only deal for the weekend.

The deal includes a bottle of wine, four courses, and dessert, each with options to choose from, for $125.

Jackie Wahl says this year has provided a challenge with the pandemic, and that the take-out deal was a way for McCoy’s to ensure people can enjoy their food anywhere.

“The take-out has been great. We have seen more people that prefer to do take-out. Just trying to offer something special for you to have at home instead of coming out due to the limited capacity,” says Wahl.

Wahl added that take-out orders must be placed by Thursday.

For those looking to still go out and eat, McCoy’s is open this Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 via reservations.

However, Wahl did say they are all booked up for Sunday.