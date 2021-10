BINGHAMTON, NY – Democratic candidate for Binghamton Mayor Joe Burns took advantage of early voting today at the Broome County Public Library.

He was joined by his wife Sue, his daughter Sarah and a campaign volunteer from Binghamton University.

Early voting continues from noon to 5 tomorrow and Sunday at the library along with 3 other locations, the

Oakdale Mall, the Taste New York store on Upper Front Street and the George F Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott.