Mayoral candidate Jared Kraham casts early vote

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton Mayoral candidate took advantage of early voting.

Republican Candidate for Mayor Jared Kraham cast his vote for mayor this afternoon at the Broome County Public Library.

Though the election is less than a week away, Kraham says he’s still hitting the campaign trail hard, vying for those last minute votes.

Kraham has served as Deputy Mayor under Mayor Rich David for the past 7 and a half years.

He says eligible voters should get out and cast their votes early, if possible.

“Binghamton can have a great next 4 years, and I’ll really confidant in the work that I’ve done as Deputy Mayor and we have to continue to do it. As I said before, when you’re campaigning and it’s long hours, it doesn’t feel like work because it’s a cause that I believe in,” says Kraham.

Kraham faces Democrat Joe Burns on Tuesday.

The early voting period runs through Sunday.