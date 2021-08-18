Mayor Rich David gives update on CARES backpack giveaway, promises to be biggest giveaway yet

BINGHAMTON, NY- Mayor Rich David joined representatives from CARES yesterday to give an update on the annual backpack distribution program.

This program began in 2017, but David says this is going to be the biggest backpack giveaway yet.

This year, CARES will distribute 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for Binghamton families.

In the backpack will include items like pens, glue, a mask, hand sanitizer, notebooks, things that will help students be successful this school year.

Mayor Rich David says before COVID hit, half of Binghamton’s children were growing up and living in poverty.

“Families are facing new challenges now, and back to school shopping continues to present a significant financial burden. We are proud to partner with CARES to again help make sure no family has to choose between school supplies for their children and other basic necessities,” says David.

Backpacks will be available at 7 sites around the city starting next Wednesday through Friday.

Next Wednesday from 10 to 2 they will be at Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park and Webster Street Park.

Thursday will be at Recreation Park, Lee Barta Community Center and NoMa Community Center.

Friday the backpacks will be at Saratoga Apartments Community Center and Carlisle Hills Apartments Community Center.

Backpacks are on a first come first serve basis.