Mayor Rich David delivers his last State of the City address

BINGHAMTON, NY – Last night, Rich David delivered his final State of the City Address during his 8-year term as Mayor of Binghamton.

David delivered the address over Zoom last night, and touched an a variety of topics over the course of a roughly 40 minute speech.

Among the topics were talks of a mixed use parking project to replace the Water Street parking garage, hopes to continue to fend off tax hikes, with hopes of doing a tax cut if the budget will allow, as well as continuing work with the community on police reform.

David says that it was a bitter sweet moment for him delivering the address for the last time, but is proud of what he and his staff were able to accomplish during his time in office.

“8 years really has gone by in the blink of an eye. But, I’m proud of the fact that we’ve kept our word, we delivered, and we got results. From a financial standpoint, from an economics standpoint, from an infrastructure standpoint, from investing in our youth, the list just goes on and on. So, while this is my last State of the City Address, it’s certainly going to be a busy year,” says David.

David cited some of his proudest accomplishments in office as the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant as well as construction on downtown parking garages and streets.