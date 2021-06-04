Mayor Rich David considers run for Akshar Senate seat

BINGHAMTON, NY – The day after Fred Akshar announced that he will not be seeking another term in the New York State Senate, Binghamton Mayor Rich David has announced that he’s considering a run for his seat.

David, who has been mayor since 2014, cannot run for re-election this year due to term limits.

In a statement, he says he’s formed an exploratory committee and will begin meeting with community leaders and residents across the 52nd Senate District which includes all of Broome and Tioga Counties and portions of Chenango and Delaware.

Akshar announced yesterday that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for Broome County Sheriff next year.

The current sheriff, Dave Harder, plans to retire at the end of next year.