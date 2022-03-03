BINGHAMTON, NY – As part of his campaign promises, Mayor Jared Kraham is cracking down on slumlords in Binghamton.

Kraham announced today a package of reforms and improvements to the City of Binghamton’s code enforcement process to expand resources and reduce neighborhood blight and un-maintained properties.

Under this package, the City would create an attorney position to prosecute slumlords, hire a new code and building inspector, create parks department subdivision to handle property maintenance complaints, and adopt stricter rules on high grass and weeds.

“Too many of Binghamton families live in substandard housing owned by bad actors with no intentions of fixing up deteriorating properties. It’s not only the tenants that suffer, bad landlords hurt entire neighborhoods. Residents deserve safe, quality, affordable homes in neighborhoods free of blight and full of integrity and character,” says Kraham.

Kraham adds that the estimated cost of these initiatives for 2022 is 198 thousand dollars and will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

This legislative package will be considered at City Council’s work session on Monday, and he believes this will get bipartisan support.