WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Mayor Kraham made his visit to the White House today as part of a bipartisan delegation of mayors.

The US Conference of Mayors visited President Biden to discuss concerns such as housing, infrastructure and public safety.

Kraham had a front row seat for Biden’s remarks.

The President discussed his desire to work collaboratively with Republicans and praised the bipartisan group of mayors for supporting portions of his agenda, especially the infrastructure and pandemic relief packages.

Beforehand, a member of our Washington bureau caught up with Kraham outside the White House.

He says there’s a lot the federal government can do to help address housing needs.

Kraham would like some restrictions on corporations buying single family homes.

“That industry has exploded and we’re seeing in Binghamton and other Upstate cities that you have LLC’s, corporations owning what used to be single family housing stock. That’s driving up the cost of rent for everyone and it’s making families that are looking to buy their first home compete against Wall St. corporations and we don’t feel that’s right.”

Kraham says the federal government also has a role to play in public safety with the Department of Justice offering to assist local law enforcement agencies with recruitment.

The Mayor says he’d also like to see a crack down on illegal ghost guns and for a continuation of the federal COPS grants to help cities hire more police officers.