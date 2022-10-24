BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, October 21st, Binghamton City Council approved Mayor Jared Kraham’s proposed 2023 City of Binghamton budget 5-0, with two members absent.

Today, Kraham signed the budget into law.

“Binghamton’s 2023 budget protects hardworking taxpayers and advances key priorities in public safety, infrastructure and neighborhood quality of life,” said Kraham. “I thank a bipartisan majority of City Council for their support.

“The budget includes no property tax increase in 2023. Challenges with inflation and economic uncertainty underscored the urgency behind our goals — with families facing rising costs in every other part of their life, we needed to step up and deliver for them.”

You can find a link to the entire 2023 City of Binghamton budget here.