WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is in our nation’s capitol, meeting with federal officials in advance of a trip to the White House on Friday.

Kraham is in Washington D.C. with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Today, the group met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

They also shared best practices for leveraging their American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.

Kraham says cities across America face similar challenges including aging infrastructure, police officer recruitment and a shortage of safe, affordable housing.

“Many times, in Rust Belt cities, families are choosing between housing they can afford and housing that’s safe for their families. We don’t want that. We want every family to have a safe place to call home. We have to have an expansion of new affordable housing units, which in Binghamton we’re using our ARPA dollars towards,” he said.

Kraham says the synthetic opioid fentanyl is a major public safety concern across the country, and he was glad to hear Secretary Blinken say that it is a major federal priority.

Kraham is scheduled to join a delegation of mayors to visit with President Biden at the White House on Friday.