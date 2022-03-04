BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham raised another flag outside of City Hall earlier this week, this one in honor of Women’s History Month.

He was joined by members of the Broome County Status of Women Council and other local women leaders.

Kraham says that if you look back at historic movements, women have always been at the forefront of those fighting for change.

Before passing the podium off to give some woman leaders the opportunity to speak, he presented them with a proclamation recognizing the importance of Women’s History Month.

“It is critical that people see women united working to change everything. Changing movements, changing legislation, we can even change the weather if we worked hard at it I believe,” says Riley.

Councilwoman Riley says that anytime women are being celebrated, you can count on her to be there waving her flag.

Fellow Council member Aviva Friedman added to that by saying while it’s important to celebrate how far women have come, it’s important to realize that more change still needs to be done.