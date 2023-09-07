BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Mayor Jared Kraham is partnering with a local sports legend to support at-risk students and their families in Binghamton.

Kraham announced that the City of Binghamton is providing $150,000 in funding to the Astor D. Rice Foundation. The foundation, operated by former high school basketball star King Rice and his family, aims to support underserved individuals and families through resources and programming.

Funding will be used to pilot a new program at East Middle School called FACE, short for Families Achieve Community Empowerment, which will look to intervene in dangerous behaviors and build community. Amy Rice, the foundation’s Executive Director, says FACE will help families take on stressful situations in more positive ways.

“We look forward to rolling out this program in the fall of this school year,” Amy Rice said. “It will include a mentor program, parent self help groups and we will also provide childcare and meals. We want to remove all barriers to families being able to participate in this program.”

Rice says FACE will launch in the fall, with hopes that it will reduce juvenile delinquency and improve graduation rates within our region.

East Middle School families interested in being a part of the program can contact the foundation at (607)238-3529.