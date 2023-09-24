BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Eastern League Championship won’t be the only thing at stake when the Binghamton Rumble Ponies continue their playoff run tonight.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has wagered a friendly bet with Erie, Pennsylvania Mayor Joe Schember as their respective minor league teams face off in a best-of-three series.

The winning mayor will receive a basket of regional foods from the losing mayor’s city, alongside a donation to a charity of their choice.

“The Rumble Ponies are on the cusp of history and bringing an Eastern League championship back to Binghamton,” Mayor Kraham said. “I appreciate Mayor Schember’s sportsmanship and friendly competition to promote this championship series. I know we’ll be rooting hard for our home teams.”

The Rumble Ponies are set to face off against the Erie SeaWolves at 5:35 p.m. Sunday at Mirabito Stadium.