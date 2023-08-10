BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Mayor Jared Kraham is cracking down on crime in the City of Binghamton with the issuing of his latest lockdown warning.

Kraham announced on Thursday his decision to issue a lockdown warning letter to the owner of 35 Baxter Street following a drug bust earlier this month. The First Ward property is known for its ongoing crime and Kraham is attempting to put a stop to the activity.

“This property has wreaked havoc on the neighborhood for months, devastating neighbors’ quality of life with regular police activity, round-the-clock disturbances and code violations,” said Kraham. “Residents deserve better. The City has put the property owner on notice, starting the course for the building to be locked down if the nuisance isn’t mitigated quickly.”

The 35 Baxter Street property, owned by ES Realt LLC, was issued a lockdown warning letter on Wednesday deeming the home a public nuisance under the City’s Property and Building Nuisance Reform Law, also known as the “lockdown law.” The law, which Kraham reenacted the law in 2022, assigns properties points for different types of disturbances and crimes. If the property accumulates 12 or more points in a six-month period, or 18 or more in a 12-month period, it is then deemed a public nuisance and the owner is issued a warning letter from the City.

Since September 2022, the Baxter Street property has been issued a total of 30 lockdown points for a variety of incidents.

On August 1, Binghamton Police arrested four people at the home following an investigation where they found a .38 special Colt brand revolver, ammunition, 42 OxyContin prescription pills, drug packaging paraphernalia, and $3,540 in cash. As a result of the investigation, the property was issued 16 points.

Earlier this year, the property was issued four points after another resident of the property was arrested for menacing two employees of the City’s Code Enforcement department with a BB gun.

Reported incidents occurring at the home include three reports of noise ordinance, two reports of general disturbance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a weapon.

“This lockdown warning is a significant step toward victory for the residents of the First Ward,” said Councilman Giovanni Scaringi, District 1. “This property has been a nuisance to the neighbors, as the noise, drugs, criminal possession of weapons, and many other incidents have attempted to disrupt another neighborhood. However, this lockdown warning is a recommitment to our residents that Binghamton will never stand for crime in our neighborhoods. I want to thank our residents, the Binghamton Police Department, and Mayor Kraham for their support and leadership in working to bring much-deserved relief to residents.”

After receiving a lockdown warning letter, property owners will then have 30 days to meet with City officials and submit a corrective action plan in order to reduce the disturbances. If they do not comply, a complaint will then be filed with City Court in order to temporarily close the property.

Since the return of the law, five properties in the City of Binghamton have received lockdown warning letters. 314 Prospect Street was locked down by a City Court Judge in March after the owner failed to follow up on the warning.