BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham invites residents to attend a public meeting on the City of Binghamton’s new climate action plan on Wednesday, June 28th.

The meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Jeffrey P. Kraham Broome County Public Library on Court Street in Binghamton. Mayor Kraham will discuss the development of the plan, his strategies for climate resilience, and how we can reduce the City’s greenhouse gas emissions. Kraham announced the new climate action plan last fall. As part of the action plan, the city will pursue certification through New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Smart Communities program.

“This is an important step in our efforts to secure state and federal resources to address flooding and climate change, attract the green jobs of the future and position Binghamton to lead in sustainability for years to come” said Kraham.

C&S Companies, the firm leading development of the plan, will give a presentation on the project to begin the meeting. Afterwards, residents will have an opportunity to provide input on a variety of climate-related areas covered within the plan.