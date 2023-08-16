BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After the City of Binghamton announced plans to upgrade a downtown Binghamton bridge, community members are being asked to aid in its redesign.

On August 16, Mayor Jared Kraham announced the launch of an online survey to collect public feedback on Memorial Bridge and the future of the structure.

“Thousands of people drive, walk and ride bikes across Memorial Bridge each day,” said Kraham. “We want to hear from those residents — and the general public — on ways to make the bridge safer and more attractive. This project is reimagining one of our area’s key bridges with transformative upgrades that will make Binghamton’s urban core even more vibrant and walkable. Public input is critical.”

Memorial Bridge connects Riverside Drive on the West Side to North Shore Dive downtown and sees an average of 14,500 cars a day. Kraham first announced plans to redesign the bridge in September of 2022 in an effort to make downtown Binghamton safer for pedestrians and bikers.

The survey includes a variety of questions regarding the bridge and its current use as well as community preferences for the future of the project. The City also released early design plans that showcase new lighting, landscaping, safety improvements, and more.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com and must be completed by September 15. A public meeting is planned for later this fall.

Bergmann, an architecture, engineering, and planning firm located in Binghamton, is completing the design.