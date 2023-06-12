BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Mayor Jared M. Kraham on Monday announced the start of phase two of the Glenwood Avenue full street reconstruction, a $1.3 million project to update the First Ward gateway between Clinton Street and Main Street.

“Glenwood Avenue has been in terrible condition for years, affecting thousands of residents traveling across the City and hurting the businesses that call the street home,” said Mayor Kraham. “When this work is complete, residents will finally have the new infrastructure they deserve.”

The project includes new pavement, new curbs and sidewalks, and upgrades to the underground water and sewer systems.

Chicago Construction Co. Inc., of Endicott, is completing the work.

Phase one, which reconstructed Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street, finished this spring.

Glenwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic during construction, with access maintained to businesses on the street. It will reopen nightly.

The work is being paid for by a combination of Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPs) grant funding, federal stimulus funds and local funds, including capital and bond.

The work, which is weather dependent, is expected to be completed by the end of August.