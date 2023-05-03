ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson is launching the Endicotter Party in a last ditch effort to get on the November ballot.

Jackson, who is a Republican, was tossed off the GOP primary ballot last month after a fellow Republican challenged her petitions and the Broome County Board of Elections ruled that she didn’t have enough valid signatures to qualify.

As a result, Village Trustee Nick Burlingame will be the Republican candidate.

The local Conservative Party also chose to endorse Burlingame while the Democrats and Working Families Party have nominated Larry Coppola.

That leaves securing an independent line Jackson’s remaining avenue to re-election, with the exception of an unlikely write-in candidacy.

Jackson says she chose the name Endicotter because she represents everyone in the village regardless of party affiliation.

“I’m not a politician. I’m an elected official. There’s a difference. I don’t owe my political party anything. I owe the Village of Endicott residents my loyalty.”

Jackson will need 161 valid signatures to secure the ballot line, much more than the 98 she needed for the Republican line.

However, she can collect from any registered Endicott voter with the exception of those who signed for Burlingame or Coppola.

Jackson says she wants to finish the projects she’s started acting as a full-time mayor and that she believes she has the support of the downtown business community.