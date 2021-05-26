Mayor David’s office releases new survey to help improve neighborhood surrounding Rumble Ponies’ stadium

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that there’s life back in Rumble Town, the City of Binghamton is looking for ways to rejuvenate the neighborhood around it.

Mayor Rich David announced the creation of a Stadium District Master Plan addressing the area near city-owned NYSEG Stadium on Henry Street.

The city is seeking public input on additions or changes to the neighborhood and business district surrounding the home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

A link to a survey is available here.

Deadline for responses is June 8th.

The plan is expected to be completed by December.