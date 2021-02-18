Mayor David looking for public input on police reform

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is seeking the public’s input as part of its Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

The collaborative’s steering committee is holding its final virtual public meeting this evening at 6:30, this one dedicated to open comment.

In order to participate, you must register first.

You can also submit written comments.

Plus, the city has launched a survey to gage public sentiment on policing and public safety.

You can fill the survey out here.

If you want to be a part of the public forum meeting Thursday at 6:30, you can email BPDCollaborative@cityofbinghamton.com.

The survey deadline is March 1st.