Mayor David denounces group of protesters looking to harass the City Council President after public hearing was cut short

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Rich David is denouncing a group of protestors for seeking to bully, intimidate and harass the City Council President outside her home last night.

According to the Mayor, Council President Sophia Resciniti cut short a virtual public hearing about proposed police reform yesterday evening after multiple speakers used profanities.

Afterward, roughly 30 protestors, many dressed in black, assembled outside of Resciniti’s Westside home, shouting epithets and insults and demanding that she come out of her home.

By the time police were called, the crowd had dispersed.

David called it an angry mob determined to intimidate Resciniti and her family.

Binghamton Police are investigating the incident along with threats made against council members on social media.