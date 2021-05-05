BINGHAMTON, NY – May is skin cancer awareness month, and with summer coming it it’s important to keep you skin protected.

Wearing sun screen, finding shade, covering your body and being extra cautious when the rays are very strong are some of the ways to prevent it.

Being in the sun all day is the most common way of contracting it, but that doesn’t mean you can’t contract it in other ways.

Typically, skin cancer can look similar to a mole, but if it has multiple colors or is changing shape, it may be time to get a doctor to look at it.

Stacie Hansen of the Lourdes Regional Cancer Center says it’s important to get a yearly screen to hopefully catch the cancer early on.

“It’s really important for people to start thinking about prevention and screening again, so that we can keep people healthy in our community,” says Hansen.

Surgery, radiation therapy and sometimes a topical medication are different ways to treat the lesions.

The event will take place next Friday from 9 to noon.

Dermatologists will be there to give everyone a free full body screening.

To register for the event, call 251-2120.