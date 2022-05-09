(Monday, May 9, 2022) Don’t get sick of dry, warm, comfortable, sunny weather because that’s what we’re stuck with all week long!

A very large area of high pressure that is not moving anytime soon will give us some of the best weather we’ve had so far this year.

We stay dry and sunny all week long. Each day warms a little bit more too. We’ll start with highs near 70 Monday and keep going up from there. By mid-week we should be flirting with 80.

The humidity stays in check as well, but we’ll notice the humidity rise a bit by the time the weekend rolls around. That is also when our chance for any rain returns as well.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Gorgeous! High around 70. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Saturday: Warm and a touch humid. Slight risk of a thunderstorm. High low 80s.

Sunday: Warm and a little humid. Chance of showers and storms. High around 80.