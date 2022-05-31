(Tuesday, May 31, 2022) The hot and muggy weather is still here for one more day before some storms on Wednesday bring a break to the heat and humidity.

After a hot Memorial day, Tuesday is likely to be even hotter with a better chance of reaching 90. Stay comfy!

It’s stuffy and mild overnight again.

Our next system emerges from the Great Lakes Wednesday morning through the afternoon. This will bring the threat of rain showers and thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier. There’s a chance any storm Wednesday afternoon could be on the strong to severe side with the gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning.

Our weather turns less humid and cooler the end of the week through next weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 90. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mild and stuffy. Lows in the 60s. Wind: WNW 2-6 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the mid 80s, then turning cooler and less humid later in the day.

Thursday: Cooler and refreshing. Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers later in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Few morning showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.