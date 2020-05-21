May 30th will be the last day for the Number 5 and Lampy’s

BINGHAMTON, NY – Calling it an end of an era, Number 5 owner Jim McCoy has announced that May 30th will be the final day of operation for the iconic Binghamton restaurant.

The fine dining establishment has been offering meals and drinks to go since the pandemic closed in-premises dining in March.

That same month, the Binghamton Planning Commission approved a proposed development of the Number 5 property that will construct a gas station and bank in the eatery’s parking lot.

While the historic firehouse that hosts the restaurant will remain, the Number 5 will close.

McCoy says he plans to merge the Number 5 menu and staff with those of his other restaurant Lampy’s at the Lampy’s location in the Union district of Endicott under the new name McCoy’s Chophouse.

No word on when McCoy’s will be open, but it plans to offer a To-Go menu as well as lunches Monday through Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Unused gift cards for both restaurants will be honored at McCoy’s Chophouse.