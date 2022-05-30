(Monday, Memorial Day, May 30, 2022) It’s a hot and muggy start to the new week. Stay cool and comfortable during your Memorial Day activities. Rain and storm threat returns Wednesday.

Then, we’re heating things up for the unofficial start to summer as highs could reach close to 90 Memorial Day. It’s also quite muggy with higher dew points. Tuesday is likely to be even hotter with a better chance of reaching 90. Stay comfy!

It’s stuffy and mild the next couple of nights too.

Our next system emerges from the Great Lakes Wednesday morning through the afternoon. This will bring the threat of rain showers and thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier. There’s a chance any storm Wednesday afternoon could be on the strong to severe side with the gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequently lightning.

Our weather turns less humid and cooler the end of the week through next weekend.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High near 90. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mild and stuffy. Lows in the 60s. Wind: SW 2-6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 90. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the mid 80s, then turning cooler and less humid later in the day.

Thursday: Cooler and refreshing. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.