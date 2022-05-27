(Friday, May 27, 2022) There’s some rain to start the holiday weekend. The rain tapers off Saturday in time to enjoy the rest of the weekend and Memorial Day.

Expect scattered rain showers Friday with a few embedded thunderstorms during the afternoon. There’s a slow moving system that will keep showers in the forecast through at least the first half of the day Saturday.

Despite the rain, it’s still in the 70s Friday and feeling a little humid.

It may take the morning and most of the early afternoon Saturday to clear the rain out. The rain clears out in time to enjoy a refreshing Saturday evening. Sunday looks great too! It’s dry, sunny, and comfortably warm in the mid 70s.

Then, we’re heating things up for the unofficial start to summer as highs could reach 90 Memorial Day.

The hot and muggy weather lasts through mid-week until cooler weather returns Thursday and into the weekend.

Friday: Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms as well, especially in the afternoon. Humid. High in the mid 70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Few showers through the first half of the day. Then gradual clearing. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High around 80.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High near 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 90.

Wednesday: Hot and sunny. Few afternoon showers possible. High near 90.

Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.