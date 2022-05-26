(Thursday, May 26, 2022) Another pleasant and comfortable day is in the works. Rain finally returns to kickstart the start of the long holiday weekend.

Thursday is a little warmer, breezier, and a touch more humid. Despite that, the temperature should have no problem reaching the 70s again. There should be quite a few clouds around Thursday with a passing shower or two possible mainly west of Binghamton.

A more significant batch of rain looks to arrive by midday Friday with a slow moving cold front. Some storms Friday afternoon could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain.

It may take the morning and most of the afternoon Saturday to clear the rain out. But, the second half of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend looks much better! Get ready to enjoy sunshine and hot, summer-like weather as we kick off the unofficial start to summer!

Thursday: Clouds with some sun. Few showers to our west later in the day mainly west of Binghamton. Feeling a touch more humid. Breezy. High low 70s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Few showers develop. Cloudy and mild. Lows in the 60s. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph..

Friday: Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms as well, especially in the afternoon. Humid. High in the mid 70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Few showers through the first half of the day. Then gradual clearing. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High around 80.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and even warmer. High mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 90.

Wednesday: Hot and sunny. High near 90.