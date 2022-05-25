(Wednesday, May 25, 2022) Pleasant, comfortable May weather continues the next few days. The next chance of rain won’t return until the beginning of the long holiday weekend.

Wednesday highs warm well into the 70s once again. There likely won’t be as much sun around Wednesday, but we still think at least breaks of sun appear every so often and push highs into the low-70s.

A warm front clears the area first thing Thursday and will be followed by a southerly breeze of more humid and slightly warmer air too. There should be quite a few clouds around Thursday with a passing shower or two possible mainly west of Binghamton.

Highs Thursday are expected to reach well into the 70s with enough sun breaking through.

A more significant batch of rain looks to arrive for the end of the week with a slow moving cold front. It may take the morning and most of the afternoon Saturday to clear the rain out. But, the second half of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend looks much better! Get ready to enjoy sunshine and hot, summer-like weather as we kick off the unofficial start to summer!

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s. Wind: Light south.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lows around 50. Wind: Southeast 4-8 mph.

Thursday: Clouds with some sun. Few showers to our west later in the day. Feeling a touch more humid. Breezy. High low 70s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms as well. Humid. High in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Few showers possible. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High around 80.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and even warmer. High mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 90.