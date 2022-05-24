(Tuesday, May 24, 2022) Pleasant, comfortable May weather continues the next few days. The next chance of rain won’t return until the beginning of the long holiday weekend.

High pressure drifts to the east allowing a bit more of a southerly component to the wind to develop which helps temperatures inch back up into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Plus, we should see some more sunshine as a whole compared to Monday. Enjoy!

The weather remains tranquil but not as cool as Sunday and Monday nights under a partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the low 50s which is normal for late May.

Wednesday highs warm well into the 70s once again. A warm front inches closer to the Southern Tier late Wednesday into Wednesday night which MAY set off a few showers late Wednesday night west of Binghamton.

There likely won’t be as much sun around Wednesday, but we still think at least breaks of sun appear every so often and push highs into the mid-70s.

A warm front clears the area first thing Thursday and will be followed by a southerly breeze of more humid and slightly warmer air too. There should be quite a few clouds around Thursday with a passing shower or two possible mainly west of Binghamton.

Highs Thursday are expected to reach well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sun breaking through.

A more significant batch of rain looks to arrive for the end of the week.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 70. Wind: Light Southeast.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s. Wind: Light south.

Thursday: Chance of afternoon scattered showers. High low 70s.

Friday: Rain showers likely. High in the low 70s.

Saturday: Few showers possible. Otherwise mix of sun and clouds. High low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High around 80.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and warmer. High low 80s.