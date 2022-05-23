(Monday, May 23, 2022) After a hot and muggy weekend we’re kicking off the new week much cooler and much more comfortable. Temperatures gradually rebound as the week goes on.

We almost hit a record high over the weekend, but that hot and muggy weather is a thing of the past as cooler, more comfortable air has moved in.

Temperatures will only be in the low 60s Monday. It’s dry with breaks of sun too.

A slight shift in the wind should bring the temperatures up a little bit Tuesday, but some extra cloud cover could keep much of the Southern Tier from hitting 70°.

The late-May warmth gradually builds as the week goes on. Most of the week should top off in the low to mid 70s while also staying dry. There really isn’t a good chance of rain showers until Friday into Saturday. The second half of Memorial Day weekend looks like it’ll feel toasty again!

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High near 60. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 70. Wind: Light Southeast.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Thursday: Chance of afternoon scattered showers. High low 70s.

Friday: Rain showers likely. High in the low 70s.

Saturday: Few showers possible. Otherwise mix of sun and clouds. High low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High around 80.